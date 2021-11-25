Nebulas (NAS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.23 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $28.41 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00353370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00235573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090115 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,968,902 coins and its circulating supply is 60,453,105 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

