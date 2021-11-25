Nervos Network Trading 32.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $854.63 million and $101.57 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,822.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.97 or 0.07670481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.81 or 0.00378783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $617.23 or 0.01049311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00085842 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.40 or 0.00422283 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.56 or 0.00502459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00272328 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,536,626,501 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,857,519 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

