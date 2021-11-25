Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.79. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

