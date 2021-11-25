Nestree Price Tops $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $13.47 million and $1.25 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nestree has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,673.18 or 0.99311419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050715 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00040670 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.35 or 0.00669170 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,203,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

