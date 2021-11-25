Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.23 on Thursday, reaching $658.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $640.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.57. The stock has a market cap of $291.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

