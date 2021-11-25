Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $658.29. 1,866,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $640.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $291.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.