NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.75 million.

NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 0.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetScout Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

