Network International (LON:NETW) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NETW. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Network International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 492 ($6.43).

NETW opened at GBX 310.60 ($4.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.00. Network International has a 12 month low of GBX 243.84 ($3.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 338.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 362.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

