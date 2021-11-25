New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 86.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

