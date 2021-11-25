New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NJR stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.
In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
New Jersey Resources Company Profile
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.
