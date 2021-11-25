NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

LON NRR opened at GBX 87.41 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.73. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a market cap of £270.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.