NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $8.50 million and $65,278.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.99 or 0.00374476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

