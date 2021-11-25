NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Reaches $68.92 on Top Exchanges

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $68.92 or 0.00118035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $42,140.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00090138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,397.21 or 0.07531265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,019.78 or 0.99372574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

