Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.65

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.65 and traded as high as $29.04. Nidec shares last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 73,173 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Nidec had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

