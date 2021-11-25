Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Hits $0.85 on Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.91 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

