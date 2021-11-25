Niftyx Protocol Trading 47.8% Higher Over Last Week (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 47.8% against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.91 million and $1.00 million worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00240195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089074 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

