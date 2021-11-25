NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,784 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 122,694 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

