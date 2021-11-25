NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $47,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock opened at $172.03 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $272.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

