Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $54.96 million and $1.64 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,221.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.37 or 0.07632944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.57 or 0.00380890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $620.03 or 0.01046970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00087076 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.39 or 0.00421117 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.07 or 0.00450968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.00271942 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,231,529,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,279,384 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

