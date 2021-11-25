Node Runners (NDR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,435.00

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for approximately $74.09 or 0.00126571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $8,435.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00233712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012355 BTC.

About Node Runners

NDR is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

