Noir Achieves Market Cap of $325,226.03 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Noir has traded up 51.6% against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $325,226.03 and approximately $597.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00203553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.69 or 0.00750372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00079506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,505,661 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

