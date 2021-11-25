None (NYSEARCA:TACE) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of None (NYSEARCA:TACE) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 5,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACE. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of None by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of None in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in None in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000.

