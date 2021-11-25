Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Noodles & Company worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 81,267 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDLS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDLS opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $509.43 million, a P/E ratio of 123.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.21. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

