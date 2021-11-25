Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading Up 1.5%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 2,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

About Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF)

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

