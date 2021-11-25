Northern Trust Corp Acquires 23,560 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.81% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPB. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

