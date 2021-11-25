Northern Trust Corp Acquires 79,644 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,644 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.39% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 157.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 145.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $448.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.46.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 27,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,465.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 115,617 shares of company stock worth $823,497 and sold 78,953 shares worth $597,575. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Poseida Therapeutics Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.