Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 138.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000.

GSLC stock opened at $94.05 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $72.48 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.