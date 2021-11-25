Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,149 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 3.31% of KLX Energy Services worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $163,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $3,042,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.26.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 36.24% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $43,918.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $31,241.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,624 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

