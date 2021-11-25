Northern Trust Corp Buys 16,543 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.58% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BDTX opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $249.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDTX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.