Northern Trust Corp Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $309,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.66.

