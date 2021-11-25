Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

