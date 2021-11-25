Northern Trust Corp Takes $2.71 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,630,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 6.74% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $62.68 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.