Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,264 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.76% of Radiant Logistics worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 64,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 28,713 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 650,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 69,481 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 92,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.39. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

