Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

