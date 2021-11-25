Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 208,871 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 208,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.71.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.