Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $11 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 111,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 10.8% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $107.20 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $82.47 and a 52-week high of $108.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

