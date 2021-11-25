Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 56,224 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

