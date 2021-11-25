Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC owned 0.70% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

