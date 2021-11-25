Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.4% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,256,000 after buying an additional 43,916,687 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 12,528,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,650,000 after acquiring an additional 259,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,378,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,364,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,260,000 after buying an additional 150,218 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $62.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

