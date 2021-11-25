Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $109.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

