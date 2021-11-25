Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 203,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 3.0% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 1,208,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,390,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 52.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 300,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $13.89 on Thursday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

