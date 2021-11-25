Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes $3.48 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 3.4% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $106.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

