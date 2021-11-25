Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $11.41 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 169,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,519 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,829,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 66,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.94 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.17 and a 52-week high of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

