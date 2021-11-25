Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $209.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.