NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.37 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

