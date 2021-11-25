NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

