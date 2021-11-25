Norway Savings Bank Acquires 1,639 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $117.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

