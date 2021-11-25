Norway Savings Bank Acquires 700 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $286.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.91. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.18 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

