Norway Savings Bank Acquires 755 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $252.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The company has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

