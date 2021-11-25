Norway Savings Bank Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.59.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 737,826 shares of company stock worth $205,921,946. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $289.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $283.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

