Norway Savings Bank Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

NYSE:PG opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $359.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $149.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

